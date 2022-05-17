Saudi Arabia's property e-conveyances have increased to nearly 79,000 transactions since the launch of the service in March 2020, reported the Saudi Gazette, citing the Ministry of Justice (MoJ). The total value exceeds SR 11 billion (around $2.9 billion).

"The service is available through the Najiz.sa portal at ept.moj.gov.sa," said the report. The upper limit for the e-conveyance of real property has been raised from SR3 million to SR20 million, it stated.

As part of several reforms and development initiatives, the ministry is working on enhancing digitization and providing innovative tech solutions that facilitate services, simplify procedures and boost security, it added.

