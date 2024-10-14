Muscat: The total traded value of properties in the Sultanate of Oman recorded a rise by 5.4 per cent by the end of August 2024 to reach OMR1,933,200,000 compared to OMR 1,834,800 over the corresponding period in 2023, according to the data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Fees collected for legal transactions amounted to OMR 43.7 million till the end of August 2024, comprising an increase of 0.2 per cent compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

The traded value of sales contracts reached OMR 716.1 million till the end of August 2024, and the number of sale contracts increased by 0.9 per cent to 44,398.

The traded value of mortgage contracts increased by 7.9 per cent till the end of August 2024 to OMR 1,207.8 million. Meanwhile, the number of mortgage contracts reached 13,565 contracts with a value of OMR 9.2 million.

The number of properties issued by the end of August 2024 decreased by 4.9 per cent to 149,935, whereas the number of properties issued for GCC states citizens rose by 12.3 per cent to 985.

