RAK Properties, a leading UAE real estate developer, has announced that it has successfully sold out the first set of units at its recently launched residential waterfront development - Quattro Del Mar - in Ras Al Khaimah.

Quattro Del Mar forms part of RAK Properties’ broader master plan for Hayat Island, reinforcing Mina Al Arab's position as a community-centric lifestyle destination in line with RAK Vision 2030.

A four-tower property, it boasts a range of premium amenities that caters to families, wellness enthusiasts and millennial investors.

Following the successful sellout, RAK Properties has released the next collection of residences for sales to local and international buyers.

"As predicted Quattro Del Mar has been widely accepted by the market, due to our lifestyle promise which comprise of a sea of luxury amenities offerings, solidifying Mina Al Arab as the most desirable residential addresses in Ras Al Khaimah," remarked its CEO Sameh Muhtadi.

"We are launching the next collection of residences earlier than anticipated due to buyer demand," he stated.

Additional contemporary studios, trendy and stylish one-, two-and three-bedroom apartments, spacious duplexes and garden townhouses are available for purchase today (January 11), he added.

