Doha, Qatar: The rental market in Qatar witnessed a positive performance, supported by increased activity and continued demand, reflecting the sector’s vitality and stability.

The rental market continued its upward trajectory last year with contract volumes rising across all quarters compared to 2024, according to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat). The sector is benefiting from sustained demand and increased activity, highlighting the market’s stability and resilience.

In a post on its X platform, Aqarat shared an infographic which showed that the data for the rental contracts in 2025 consistently outperformed 2024 figures in every quarter. In the first quarter, contracts reached 31,295, compared to 27,095 in the same period of 2024. The second quarter saw 32,230 contracts, significantly higher than 21,208 recorded a year earlier.

Growth continued into the third quarter, with contracts rising to 34,855, up from 26,170 in 2024. This period also marked the strongest annual growth rate, at approximately 12.6 percent, reflecting a notable surge in leasing activity.

The fourth quarter recorded the highest volume overall, with 35,917 contracts signed—an increase of about 6.9 percent year-on-year and the highest quarterly figure on record.

The steady rise across all quarters points to broad-based growth in the rental sector, supported by both residential and commercial demand. The consistent gap between 2025 and 2024 figures underscores the market’s expansion and improving performance.

The upward trend reinforces Qatar’s position as an attractive destination for investment and living. The growth can be attributed to increasing confidence in the country’s real estate regulatory framework, as well as ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and efficiency in the sector.

The data also indicates that while 2024 experienced some fluctuations—particularly a weaker second quarter—the market regained momentum in 2025, maintaining a steady climb throughout the year.

With rental contracts reaching record levels and demand remaining strong, the outlook for Qatar’s real estate market remains positive. The continued regulatory improvements and sustained economic activity will likely support further growth in the coming periods.

The real estate sector continues to experience strong growth, supported by recent legislative reforms related to real estate brokerage, registration, ownership and usufruct rights, as well as investment-friendly policies.

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