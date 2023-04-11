Qatar reported a modest 3% month-on-month increase in building permits issued in March this year with as much as three-fourth of the eight municipalities registering growth in permits, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).

Qatar saw as many as 666 building permits issued in March 2023, which however declined 32.6% on an annualised basis, said the PSA data.

Al Rayyan, Doha and Al Daayen municipalities together constituted 67% of the total building permit issued in March 2023.

The building permits data is of particular importance as it is considered an indicator for the performance of the construction sector which in turn occupies a significant position in the national economy.

On a monthly basis, total building permits issued in Al Shahaniya reported a 140% surge, Al Shamal (25%), Al Khor (24%), Al Rayyan (18%), Al Wakra (3%) and Al Daayen (2%); even as those in Umm Slal and Doha declined 29% and 15% respectively in the review period.

Of the total number of new building permits issued, Al Rayyan constituted 184 permits or 28% of the total, followed by Al Wakra 131 (20%), Al Daayen 126 (19%), Doha 115 (17%), Umm Slal 40 (6%), Al Khor 36 (5%), Al Shahaniya 24 (4%) and Al Shamal 10 (2%).

On an annualised basis, total building permits issued in Doha plummeted 50.2%, Al Wakra (38.8%), Al Shamal (37.5%), Al Daayen (30%), Umm Slal (28.6%) and Al Rayyan (24.3%); while those in Al Shahaniya and Al Khor grew 41.2% and 16.1% respectively.

The new building permits (residential and non-residential) constituted 240 permits or 36% of the total issued in February 2023, followed by additions 402 (60%) and fencing 24 (4%).

Of the new residential buildings permits, villas topped the list, accounting for 80% or 153 permits, apartments 12% (23), and dwellings of housing loans 6% (11) in the review period.

Among the non-residential sector, commercial structures accounted for 41% or 20 permits, the industrial buildings as workshops and factories 41% (20 permits), the governmental buildings 8% (four) and mosques 6% (three permits).

Qatar saw a total of 401 building completion certificates issued in March 2023, of which 313 or 78% was for the new buildings (residential and non-residential) and 88 or 22% for additions.

On an annualised basis, total building completion certificates issued in the country saw 5.9% fall with Umm Slal reporting 36.2% decline, Doha (18.2%), Al Wakra (12%), Al Rayyan (3%) and Al Daayen (1.1%); whereas those in Al Shamal shot up 350%, Al Shahaniya by 60% and Al Khor by 28.6% in the review period.

Qatar saw a 17% month-on-month expansion in the total building completion certificates issued in March 2023 with Al Shamal registering a 500% surge, Al Daayen (30%), Al Rayyan (22%), Doha (11%), Al Khor (6%) and Umm Slal (3%); while Al Wakra saw 2% decline. The Al Shahaniya municipality maintained a flat path in the review period.

Al Rayyan constituted 96 or 24% of the total number of building completion certificates issued in the review period, Al Daayen 22% or 87, Al Wakra 20% or 81, Doha 16% or 63, Umm Slal 7% or 30, Al Khor 4% or 18, Al Shamal 4% or 18; and Al Shahaniya 2% or eight in March 2023.

Of the 241 residential buildings completion certificates issued, as many as 203 or 84% were for villas, 17 or 7% for dwellings of housing loans and 14 or 6% for apartments.

Of the 203 villas completion certificates issued in March 2023, as many as 58 were in Al Rayyan, 43 in Al Daayen, 29 in Al Wakra, 24 in Doha, 21 in Umm Slal, 17 in Al Shamal, nine in Al Khor and two in Al Shahaniya.

In the case of 14 apartments, Doha issued 10 completion certificates, two in Al Rayyan and one each in Al Daayen and Al Khor.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).