Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from September 3 to 7, 2023 reached QR283,610,283, while the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin during the same period reached QR25,377,352.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, a commercial building, and residential complex, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Daayen, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, Al Shamal and Al Shahaniya, as well as The Pearl, Lusail, Al Kharayej and Umm Ebairiya districts.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered in the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from August 27 to August 31, 2023 reached more than QR523m.

