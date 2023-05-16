UAE-based Prestige One Developments has announced the launch of luxury apartment projects in Dubai Sports City and Jumeirah Village Circle amid growing demand for premium residential real estate across the emirate.

Vista is a 140-unit development designed by the team at Lacasa Architects and Engineering Consultants, featuring a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bed units.

It offers an array of top-of-the-line amenities, such as electric vehicle charging or parking, a landscaped jogging track with benches and calisthenics equipment, a multi-sport court, and a basketball court.

The other project - The Residence - is spread over a 160,837.12 sq ft area and consists of a basement, ground floor, 5 floors, and a roof deck.

Unveiling the projects, CEO Ajmal Saifi said this is the first batch of 250 units being launched out of 1,000 apartments planned this year across Dubai at an investment of around AED1.8 billion."

"We are committed to delivering luxurious and sustainable living spaces that cater to the discerning tastes of Dubai's high-end market," noted Saifi.

"Vista is a contemporary residential project that offers luxurious living, while The Residence is a remarkable addition to Jumeirah Village Circle. Both developments prioritize eco-friendly design and construction practices, as well as a sense of community and family living," he stated.

A Canadian entrepreneur who entered the Dubai property market way back in 1988, Saifi said it was committed to delivering luxurious and sustainable living spaces that cater to the discerning tastes of Dubai's high-end market.

"We plan to develop and build another 5,000 residential units in and around the UAE over the next five years," he stated.

"This key addition to JVC boasts state-of-the-art features and amenities, such as eco-friendly design and construction practices, a sense of community, and family living," he added.

