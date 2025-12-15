Parkin Company, a leading provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, has signed a landmark five-year agreement with Damac Properties, one of the UAE’s leading real estate developers.

The partnership is part of Parkin’s ongoing strategy to expand its footprint in the developer parking segment.

The collaboration is designed to ease traffic flow, enhance the end-user experience and optimise the use of approximately 3,600 parking spaces across Damac’s portfolio of high-profile developments in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, said Parkin in its statement.

By leveraging its operational capabilities and technological know-how, Parkin aims to deliver a world-class urban mobility experience.

Under the agreement, the company will manage approximately 500 on-street parking spaces in Damac Hills 1 said the statement.

In addition, Parkin will operate 2,700 spaces across 44 residential and commercial towers located in high-profile locations, including sites in Downtown, DIFC, Dubai Marina, Business Bay in Dubai and Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi.

The contract represents Parkin’s first entry into the Abu Dhabi parking market, marking a notable milestone in the Company’s geographic expansion beyond Dubai, it stated.

CEO Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali said this five-year partnership with Damac is a strong endorsement of Parkin’s three decades of expertise in technology, operations and enforcement.

"It reflects the value we deliver to partners and developers by applying our proven capabilities to some of the UAE’s most best-known communities. We are creating seamless, convenient parking solutions tailored to the needs of residents, visitors and tenants," he noted.

"In addition, expanding into Abu Dhabi marks a milestone in our growth strategy, as we extend our reach beyond Dubai. Together with Damac, we aim to set new benchmarks in customer experience, operational efficiency, and smart mobility across the UAE," he added.

As part of the transformation, Parkin will offer a combination of visitor and permit parking for both short and long-term users across Damac’s residential towers, commercial buildings and community malls. These locations will be fully integrated into the Parkin mobile app, enabling customers to manage and access all parking services through a single, unified platform. This digital integration will enhance convenience, improving the overall user experience.

Implementation will commence in Q1 2026. The rollout will involve full integration of Parkin’s advanced technologies with Damac’s existing infrastructure, ensuring seamless connectivity across access control, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and enforcement systems.

This unified operating model is designed to deliver high levels of efficiency, reliability and scalability across all managed sites.

Damac Chief Project Officer Mohammed Tahaineh said: "Our unique communities are designed to deliver high standards of convenience, comfort and safety. Partnering with Parkin ensures that residents and visitors stand to benefit from world-class parking solutions powered by smart technology."

"This exciting collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing the customer journey across our developments in Dubai and Abu Dhabi," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

