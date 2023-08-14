Egypt - OWN for marketing and investment solutions has announced the launch of its specialized digital platform for real estate trading.

Hisham Al-Safi, CEO of OWN, said that the platform launched by the company is a digital platform that aims to transform the experience of searching and buying real estate from a routine work to an exciting journey.

Al-Safi added: “We have developed a comprehensive platform designed to make the process smooth and enjoyable, and to enable users to choose the right property in simple steps, relying on a large database of real estate from various projects in cooperation with different real estate developers.”

The CEO explained that the company cooperates with many reliable developers throughout Egypt, providing access to a wide range of residential, medical, administrative, tourism, hotel and commercial real estate, covering areas from the northern coasts to the heart of the south, and regardless Regardless of preferences or geographic location, the OWN platform caters to everyone.

Al-Safi believes that despite the difficult economic challenges, the Egyptian market is full of many investment opportunities.

“Therefore, we realized the opportunity to create an easy-to-use, secure, updated in real-time, and easy-to-use application to be a tool for those looking to buy real estate with simple steps,” he said.

“Our roots in the Egyptian community provide us with unique insights into the market, enabling us to efficiently connect buyers, sellers and tenants,” he added.

Al-Safi says that the OWN application allows users to compare properties offered for sale in various projects and according to the geographical areas specified by the customer, which makes it easier for him to make a purchase decision.

He said: “The Egyptian real estate market is competitive in terms of prices, and therefore there is a strong opportunity through the application to export the property, as the OWN platform allows customers, whether inside or outside Egypt, to search, compare and make decisions in simple steps.”

The application also provides additional complementary services to customers according to their desire, represented in playing the role of a real estate advisor, which supports the customer in completing subsequent purchases of real estate through the application.

