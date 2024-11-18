The urban landscape of Oman is set to undergo a significant transformation, with several key projects expected to be completed before the mid-2030s as part of Oman’s Vision 2040 initiative. In addition to the iconic Sultan Haitham City (SHC) and the Downtown Al Khuwair projects in the capital, other governorates will also see the development of integrated smart townships during this period. These projects will create thousands of residential units in areas such as Nakhal, Suhar, Bidbid Al Dakhiliyah, Amerat, Khasab, and Salalah.

Sultan Haitham City

Progress in the Sultan Haitham City (SHC) is advancing well, with multiple agreements established for essential services such as electricity, water, sewage, irrigation, broadband, telecommunications, and district cooling. Major infrastructure like roads, tunnels, and culverts will take two to three years to complete. Urban planners in Oman are emphasizing the importance of recreational spaces to foster emotional connections between people and their urban environments.

Downtown Al Khuwair Project

Zaha Hadid Architects is providing consultancy for the master plan and engineering design of the downtown and waterfront project at Al Khuwair, featuring buildings that will stand approximately 35 to 40 stories tall. Upon completion of the design by the end of this year, a comprehensive master plan will be developed by 2026, involving collabouration with various stakeholders. Infrastructure development for utilities will take about four years, with the project progressing through four stages, each taking two to three years. The final stage is anticipated to wrap up by 2040, while the initial phase is expected to finish around the mid-2030s. The development will be located near the desalination plant, next to the existing Ministries Area, which will remain but undergo remodelling over time. By 2040, the project aims to house over 45,000 residents, offering 7,000 office units, metro rail access, and numerous high-rise buildings. It will encourage public transportation use, with connections to metro bus services and water taxis.

The Sustainable City - Yiti

has reported significant progress in its second phase of sales, having sold out phase one earlier this year. Located along the Sea of Oman, this project is set to be the largest operational sustainable community in the region and aims to become the world’s first net-zero-emission city by 2040. Spanning about one million square meters, it will serve as a resilient, replicable model focusing on environmental stewardship, emissions reduction, and quality of life improvement, while fostering a green economy and lowering maintenance costs. The project aims for a 78 percent reduction in the per capita carbon footprint of its residents compared to conventional housing in Oman. It will rely entirely on renewable energy, recycle all water, divert 100 percent of waste from landfills, and achieve 80 percent self-sufficiency in food production, aiming for full operational capacity by 2026.

Central Business District (CBD)

In addition to these new sustainable developments, the historic business hub of Ruwi is set for revitalization under the Greater Muscat Structure Plan (GMSP) and is currently awaiting final approval. The CBD clock tower will serve as a terminus for a transport route extending along Sultan Qaboos Street through Al Khuwair Downtown to Sultan Haitham City. The master plan emphasizes the need to rejuvenate the Central Business District (CBD) and Muttrah Business District (MBD). Property owners and investors will be allowed to increase the height of existing apartment buildings by three to five floors based on the new designs from urban planners. These plans focus on transit-oriented development to effectively integrate townships, bringing people and activities together with excellent transit services throughout the city.

