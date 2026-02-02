Egypt - The Official Egyptian Real Estate Platform has been established as the state’s primary gateway for exporting property to global markets and digitising the sector’s transactions, according to Ahmed Elbatrawy, the platform’s founder and chairperson.

Speaking at the inaugural Association of Real Estate Developers (arD) conference, titled “Developers Summit: Leadership in Construction and Responsibility in Development,” Elbatrawy described the platform as a strategic tool for serious developers to enhance transparency and regulate the market.

The initiative aims to create a unified, reliable database for the local and international markets by documenting all stakeholders, including developers, brokers, and buyers. Elbatrawy noted that this comprehensive data coverage is intended to improve market efficiency and limit unregulated practices by providing participants with verified information.

“The platform represents the future of digital real estate transactions in Egypt,” Elbatrawy said. He added that its adoption would be a key driver in supporting state efforts to regulate the sector and strengthen international investment flows.

The system is designed to showcase Egyptian projects to global investors through a fully digital export system. Elbatrawy highlighted that the platform is supported by advanced digital infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions to ensure the security of data and transactions for a global audience.

In addition to transaction management, the platform provides analytical tools to help developers understand market dynamics and make informed investment decisions. Elbatrawy emphasised that developer participation is essential for enhancing market transparency and positioning Egypt’s property market prominently on the global stage.

