RIYADH: MBC Group has signed a strategic partnership with Dubai-based fintech and real estate platform, Stake.

The partnership is expected to provide Stake with growth opportunities through MBC’s digital platforms, TV channels, events and activations. On the other hand, Stake will provide MBC Group with priority investing opportunities in future funding rounds for the startup.

The deal will also support Stake’s expansion into serving a greater number of property investors as it grows in Saudi Arabia and then the United Kingdom.

Launched in late 2020, Stake is known for being the world’s first Shariah-certified property investment platform. It has gained over 17,000 users and $10 million in assets under management while seeing a monthly average growth of 27 percent.

