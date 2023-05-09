UAE - MAG, a leading real estate developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of sales for residential homes at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, a part of the Keturah Resort development, featuring 177 homes across seven buildings and 12 mansions.

The launch follows the successful sales of over 54% of units, including four penthouses at the Butterfly buildings and 16 units at the L-shaped buildings, stated the developer.

These residences are characterised by a high artistic value, where only high-quality materials are handpicked from artisans worldwide to ensure a long-lasting and sensual experience.

Each of these limited-collection housing units adheres to the WELL Certification Standards and is complemented by ultra-high-end leisure areas and exclusive spa and wellness facilities, all of which meet the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

A major waterfront project, the Keturah Resort has been conceived and designed by MAG, Amer Sabeh, the acclaimed French designer, and the leading Istanbul-based interior design studio, Autoban.

The project comprises one, two and three-bedroom apartments, and four- bedroom penthouses spread over 8 high-end residential buildings, and 12 themed mansions.

According to MAG, the Keturah Resort embodies the highest standard of luxury experience characterised by high artistic values.

It offers homeowners premium facilities, including 5-star wellness hotel; a private members-only club; a women’s club; a kids club; an immersive, holistic wellness centre; Michelin-star restaurants; 550m promenade; sustainable and organic-focused retail spaces, including weekend farmers’ markets; 24/7 private parking with valet; and a gated community with unique views of the wildlife sanctuary.

On the sales launch, Senior Executive Vice Chairman Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah said: "Keturah Resort embodies MAG’s vision of crafting unique living spaces that merge contemporary design with top-notch amenities. The impressive uptake of our luxurious residences reflect the growing demand for luxury, innovative properties in Dubai."

Keturah Resort by MAG is located on Dubai Creek facing Dubai’s wildlife sanctuary in Ras Al Khor, providing convenient access to Dubai Downtown, Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai International Airport, he added.

