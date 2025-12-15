The competitive edge in Dubai’s luxury real estate market, often defined by global brand names, has shifted towards quality of life as the flow of wealthy buyers from around the world continues, said a leading UAE developer.

MAG Lifestyle Development, developers of Keturah Reserve in Dubai, said they designed the AED3 billion ($816 million) bio-living development at Meydan around a unique liveability concept that blends wellness-focused living, thoughtful architecture, and sustainability.

"The No.1 concern of wealthy buyers is now liveability - the depth of the experience, and the ability of a home to enhance residents’ physical and mental wellbeing," remarked Talal M. Al Gaddah, the CEO & Founder of the Keturah luxury brand.

"Luxury properties that genuinely elevate wellbeing create a natural, sustainable demand from UHNW residents. That forms the foundation of a superior investment case, because where people insist on living, capital inevitably follows," he stated.

Keturah Reserve is creating a unique nature-backed community only two traffic lights away from Downtown and Dubai Mall, with minimal congestion.

Sculptural dry gardens and thousands of Ficus and ‘Rain’ trees from Thailand produce a nature-led setting for 533 low-rise apartments, 93 townhouses, and 90 villas, including superhomes’ and villa plots, he noted.

"The landscaping is not decorative, it is functional wellbeing infrastructure," stated Talal.

"Keturah Reserve is a community where people will feel truly connected to nature. Every element has been designed to enhance wellbeing, sustainability, and residents’ harmony with their environment, so that they enjoy life to the fullest," he added.

With the townhouses sold out along with more than 40% of the apartments, fäm Properties have been appointed as exclusive Master Agency to oversee the final phase of sales.

New investors are offered milestone-based payment plans and contractual delivery guarantees, with main contractor CITIC Middle east Contracting LLC committed to handovers for townhouses in Q2 -2027, apartments in Q3 and Q4 2027, and villas in Q1 - 2028.

"Very few developers adopt this level of transparency," noted Talal. "We hope this sets a new standard, supporting the Dubai Land Department’s and wider government’s goals for investor protection and market integrity," he added.

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, said: "A milestone-based plan is not just an investor benefit; it also empowers brokers who prioritise the financial safety of their clients. Those who genuinely care about their clients’ capital will naturally prioritize projects with transparent, milestone-tied commitments."

Enhancements made to the original Keturah Reserve plans include expanded apartment blocks, upgraded wellness amenities, new bio-living features and improved shared community spaces.

Larger than average apartments, ranging from 1,106 to 4,883 sq ft, maximize natural light and airflow, while townhouses and villas provide expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces.

According to him, the residents at Keturah Reserve will also enjoy premium concierge services, including on-demand Rolls-Royce chauffeur bookings via a dedicated community app for amenities and events.

This community marks the fourth major Dubai project in the Keturah luxury portfolio, following Keturah Resort, operated under the Ritz-Carlton brand, Keturah Ardh and Keturah Bahar, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

