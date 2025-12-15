Global luxury brand Karl Lagerfeld has signed a partnership agreement with AARK Developers for the launch of its beachfront residential project in Ras Al Khaimah, ideally located on Al Marjan Island.

Scheduled for completion in 2028, this is Karl Lagerfeld’s second branded project in the Middle East.

Valued at over $1.4 billion, this iconic ultra-luxury waterfront development is set to redefine beachfront living in the UAE, delivering a collection of 663 sea view residences.

The residences range from one to four bedrooms, with select residences offering private pools. The collection also comprises 20 podium villas, 10 ultra-exclusive sky villas/penthouses and 11 rare beachfront villas each with its own private pool.

Residents will enjoy access to a fully curated lifestyle offering featuring two signature cafés and restaurants, a destination beach club, and a spectacular sky bar with an infinity pool, offering its own 1000ft. private beach, creating an address defined by architectural excellence, exclusivity, and resort-style living at an unprecedented scale.

The signing ceremony took place recently in Paris at the Karl Lagerfeld HQ, in Karl Lagerfeld’s office, in the presence of Pier Paolo Righi CEO of Karl Lagerfeld and Rahul Kumar Gupta, Chairman of AARK Developers.

"This project marks a defining expression of how the Karl Lagerfeld universe can redefine modern living," remarked Righi.

"With AARK Developers, we are creating a signature landmark on Al Marjan Island, one that brings Karl’s visionary design language into a breathtaking large-scale residential experience. IT is a project we are genuinely proud to share with the region," he stated.

Gupta said: “What brought AARK Developers and Karl Lagerfeld together is a mutual commitment to detail, refinement, and creating spaces with purpose."

"We believe that great design goes beyond aesthetics — it shapes how people feel, interact, and live. This project on Al Marjan Island embodies that vision, offering a living experience rooted in quality, harmony, and enduring elegance," he added.

Set within Ras Al Khaimah’s fast-growing development landscape, Al Marjan Island continues to establish itself as a luxury hub for tourism, hospitality, and entertainment in the region.

The area’s outlook is further strengthened by the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort, set to open in 2027 and expected to elevate the emirate’s international profile.-TradeArabia News Service

