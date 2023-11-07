Jubail Island, a AED15 billion ($4.1 billion) master planned megaproject in Abu Dhabi, has revealed an extensive line-up of key amenities set to launch across the island’s six communities, as the development continues to approach delivery during the coming quarter.

Featuring a range of entertainment, dining, recreational, and educational facilities, Jubail Island will bring the best of enhanced waterfront living to its residents, said its developer Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC).

Of the island’s amenities, commercial areas will include over 18,000 sq m of office space across four buildings, as well as over 8,000 sq m of floor space for retail outlets.

Furthermore, four community centres will be available within walking distance to serve the islands’ communities, it stated.

Jubail Island Community Management (JICM) will oversee and support ongoing activities throughout the lifestyle destination, using state-of-the-art software solutions to drive resident engagement, streamline operations and provide unparalleled convenience.

With a commitment to environmental management and sustainability, as well as a dedication to community engagement and high-quality service, JICM aims to enrich residents’ experiences by creating a vibrant community that exists and operates in harmony with nature.

The management team’s decision-making will impact all of Jubail Island, ensuring a holistic approach to lifestyle standards across the several residential communities.

Managed by LEAD Real Estate Developer, Jubail Island will house a collection of six residential village estates between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.

The low density, low-impact landmark destination is located in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s iconic mangrove forest, boasting breath-taking vistas of surrounding nature for a truly holistic residential experience.

According to JIIC, keeping eco-conscious living at the forefront, the communities are being built around mangrove forests and will house an Eco-Retreat, as well as Jubail Mangrove Park – an educational, nature-inspired leisure park.

Additionally, an on-site equestrian school will also be available to residents and visitors, along with a kayaking centre, a paddle club, a beach club, and 2 exclusive yacht clubs, it stated.

On the top amenities, Engineer Abdulla Saeed Al Shamsi, Corporate Director of JIIC said: "As Jubail Island nears completion, we remain committed to delivering the best lifestyle experiences to all residents, guests, and professionals."

"Our team has worked tirelessly to select the right retail partnerships and design the best facilities to reflect our distinct community ethos, always keeping nature central to our decision making," he stated.

To enhance the residents’ active lifestyle, JICM will manage two main large outdoor fitness gyms and three indoor ones, three community pools, three MUGA courts, eight kids’ outdoor play areas, skate park, bounce park, fitness trails, jogging paths, and cycling tracks, he added.

Al Shamsi said Jubail Island had been designed to provide for all lifestyle needs, and will also feature seven mosques, a nursery, a K-12 private school, a medical clinic, and a Civil Defence Centre.

"A 1,000-sq m standalone Spinneys supermarket will also operate in Souk Al Jubail, the island’s central hub, bringing fresh produce and essential products to over 10,000 island residents, as well as visitors and office workers," he stated.

"The role of JICM will be significant in supporting the efficient operation of all community facilities and will set Jubail Island apart as the leading lifestyle destination in the heart of the capital," he added.

