Indian real estate developer Casagrand has announced the official unveiling of its premium residential development - Casagrand Hermina - on the Dubai Islands. Valued at AED420 million ($114 million), Casagrand Hermina marks Casagrand’s expansion into the Middle East with a project that blends coastal serenity and city living.

The project, which is set for Q2 2028 completion, features 131 residences ranging from one- to four-bedroom apartments, each crafted for privacy, openness, and elevated everyday living.

Residences on each floor have been thoughtfully spaced to ensure enhanced privacy, quieter corridors, and a boutique sense of exclusivity, said the developer in a statement.

For these residences, which have a starting price of AED1.92 million, Casagrand is offering a 60/40 payment plan, it added.

Founder and Managing Director Arun said: "At Casagrand, we have spent more than 22 years creating high-quality developments grounded in precision, timely delivery, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction."

"Bringing this ethos to the UAE is an important milestone for us, and Casagrand Hermina encapsulates what we value most, a place where the sea brings calm, the city stays close, and life feels restorative, joyful, and connected," he stated.

Inspired by Hermes, the mythological messenger who moved effortlessly between worlds, Casagrand Hermina is conceived as a place where the calm of the sea meets the dynamism of Dubai, providing residents a lifestyle that balances retreat, tranquility, and connection.

Designed by the Casagrand in-house architectural team who have the experience of curating homes for more than 55,000 families, Casagrand Hermina stands at the crossroads of tradition and transformation, where the vibrancy of the city meets the serenity of the shore.

"Our experience in thoughtful design and meaningful community living shapes every detail, and we’re excited to introduce this approach to one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets. Ultimately, our goal is to continue to be the developer people trust with one of the most important decisions of their life - of buying a home," he added.

Luthfullah K, Director, Dubai, Casagrand, said: "Dubai Islands represents one of our city’s most exciting long-term growth corridors, and it was essential for our first UAE development to be rooted in a location that reflects both our ambition and our values. With Casagrand Hermina, we wanted to create a community that captures the balance people increasingly seek, spaces that feel calming and restorative, yet remain closely connected to everything Dubai offers."

It integrates advanced smart technology and eco-conscious design to create a healthier and more efficient living environment with smart home controls, eco-friendly materials, and a locally landscaped podium that naturally helps regulate temperatures.

"This development is a statement of our commitment to the market and Casagrand Hermina is only the beginning of what we aim to contribute to the city’s evolving residential landscape," he stated.

Its key amenities include serene swimming pools and spa retreats to vibrant play areas, an immersive sky cinema, and tranquil meditation zones, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

