UAE-based Azizi Developments has signed a 50-year lease agreement with AD Ports Group subsidiary - Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad) - representing an investment value of AED2 billion ($544 million).

The newly leased plots, spanning nearly 440,000 sq m, will accommodate 12 factories, said Azizi in a statement.

These will be designed to boost production capacity, strengthen supply chain resilience, and advance the company’s growing project pipeline, including its landmark master-planned communities and iconic developments, it stated.

The signing ceremony was attended by Founder & Chairman Mirwais Azizi, Kezad Group CEO Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, and other senior executives, thus marking another milestone in Azizi’s long-term strategy to build on its vertical integration and strengthen the operational backbone of its large-scale developments across Dubai.

As part of the ceremony, Gardinia, Azizi’s dedicated construction partner, also signed its own agreement with Kezad.

Gardinia’s involvement further reinforces the integrated development model shared between both entities, ensuring streamlined coordination and operational efficiency across upcoming phases.

Speaking on the occasion, Azizi said: "Our continued collaboration with Kezad reflects our long-term vision for sustainable growth and operational excellence. Kezad provides the strategic infrastructure, connectivity, and scale required to underpin our expanding industrial footprint."

"These additional plots enable us to further enhance our manufacturing capabilities, strengthen our supply chain, and ensure the timely delivery of world-class developments that set new benchmarks in modern living across the UAE," he stated.

Abdullah Al Hameli, the CEO Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, said: "Azizi’s decision to expand its manufacturing base in Kezad reflects the strong confidence that leading developers place in our integrated industrial ecosystem. We provide the land, infrastructure, and connected logistics platform that allow major companies to grow, operate at scale, and deliver with certainty."

"This agreement supports Abu Dhabi’s industrial expansion and strengthens the long-term partnership between Kezad and Azizi as they continue to invest in advanced production and supply chain capabilities," he added.

The new agreements comes close on the heels of a similar land lease deal worth AED1 billion with Kezad inked last year mainly aimed at meeting the growing demands of the housing industry in the region.

Its scope included the establishment of a reinforcement steel cut and bend facility, timber joinery and duct fabrication workshops, a modular factory, an aluminum and glass fabrication unit, as well as an aluminium extrusion factory, and spans 220,000 sq m.-TradeArabia News Service

