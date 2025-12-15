UAE developer Binghatti has announced a landmark achievement in the region’s luxury real estate sector with the sale of the most expensive penthouse in the Middle East, valued at AED550 million ($150 million), at its iconic development located in Business Bay.

Spanning an extraordinary 47,200 sq ft, this ultra-exclusive residence stands as a testament to the unmatched demand for Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, the world’s first Bugatti-branded residential development, said a statement from the Dubai group.

The historic transaction was concluded by Binghatti’s Chief Sales Officer Abdullah Binghatti, setting a new world record for Dubai’s real estate market, achieving the highest price per square foot ever recorded in Business Bay, reaching AED11,650 per sq.ft, it stated.

Commenting on the achievement, Chairman Muhammad Binghatti said: "Year to date, we have achieved the number-one position in Dubai’s real estate market, with more than 14,000 units sold, surpassing both public and private peers."

"As Dubai’s fastest-growing real estate player, Binghatti has now risen into the top three developers in the city, commanding a significant share of the market according to the latest Dubai Land Department figures. These results reflect the strength of our strategy and the trust our clients place in our vision," he stated.

The development has already become home to several global icons, with football superstar Neymar Jr., Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, and international footballer Aymeric Laporte among those who have purchased residences within the project.

Crafted for the world’s most discerning high-net-worth individuals, Bugatti Residences blends the elegance of French art de vivre with the energy of Dubai’s metropolitan core.

Located in the heart of Business Bay, the development offers unparalleled access to the city’s major landmarks and business hubs, making it a preferred destination for global elites seeking prestige, security, and elevated living.

With its ultra-luxury homes, signature Sky Mansion penthouses, and world-first features, including exceptional privacy and bespoke amenities, Bugatti Residences continues to define the uppermost tier of Dubai’s luxury property landscape.

This record-breaking sale further reinforces Dubai’s position as a global capital for luxury real estate and highlights Binghatti’s ongoing commitment to delivering architectural icons that push the boundaries of innovation and exclusivity.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

