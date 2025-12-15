Unico, an international real estate developer, has signed up DECA, an end-to-end integration partner with over three decades of expertise shaping Dubai's luxury real estate landscape, to help drive sales and marketing for its upcoming portfolio of design-led residential communities in Dubai.

The alliance combines Unico’s vision for contemporary urban living with DECA’s launch capabilities and market reach, supporting the developer’s upcoming releases in the city.

It brings together Unico’s international development philosophy - rooted in architectural clarity, elevated living, and future-ready design - with DECA’s industry-leading capabilities in project launches, sales strategy, and operational execution, said Unico in a statement.

Together, the two companies aim to shape a new era of design-forward, community-driven developments across Dubai’s rapidly growing residential landscape, it stated.

"This collaboration marks a defining chapter not only for Unico, but for Dubai’s next phase of innovative development," remarked Swapna Kumar, the CEO of Unico.

"By combining global vision with local expertise, we aim to create communities that deliver enduring value for residents and investors," he speaking at the signing ceremony in Dubai, which was attended by tennis legend and Grand Slam champion Leander Paes as Guest of Honour, who through his innovation platform FlyingMan Ventures extends his legacy beyond sport into wellness and transformation - reflecting the shared vision and global ambition behind this collaboration.

DECA echoed the significance of the alliance, highlighting the transformative potential of a partnership of this scale.

"This partnership reflects our strong confidence in Dubai’s market and its future trajectory," said Aamad Jalil - Senior Executive Officer of DECA.

"Together with Unico, we look forward to executing the sales and marketing strategy and raise the bar for long-term growth," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

