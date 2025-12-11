UAE - JLL Capital Markets said it has successfully advised on the sale of a strategically-located serviced apartment tower in Dubai, leveraging its extensive global investor network to connect international capital with regional opportunities.

A key unit of global real estate expert JLL, it is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers.

The firm’s in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients, whether investment, sales or equity advisory.

JLL Capital Markets said this key transaction in Dubai follows closely on the heels of another significant residential capital markets deal for JLL with the landmark sale of Antara Residential Compound in Diriyah, North Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As the exclusive sell-side advisor, JLL facilitated the sale of this premier expatriate-focused residential development in the Saudi capital, highlighting its pivotal role in advising on major residential investment opportunities across the Mena region.

This transaction marks the inaugural operational acquisition in the GCC region of a leading European institutional investor, reflecting the accelerating trend of international capital actively pursuing investment opportunities within the UAE's dynamic real estate sector.

The successful completion of this deal on an international freehold basis demonstrates JLL's unique ability to facilitate cross-border transactions while underscoring the profound shift in global investment strategies. International institutional players are increasingly diversifying their portfolios into the UAE, particularly targeting Dubai's best-in-class residential segment, as they seek attractive yields and strong capital appreciation potential beyond traditional investment destinations.

The serviced apartment tower is a fully occupied residential tower in Arjan, Dubai, featuring 130 one- and two-bedroom fully furnished serviced apartments.

The property boasts numerous recreational facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool and fitness center, and its strategic location at the intersection of Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and Umm Suqeim Road offers excellent connectivity across the emirate.

Fadi Moussalli, the executive director, Capital Markets UAE at JLL, said: "This successful transaction perfectly demonstrates our unparalleled access to international capital and our ability to connect global investors with regional opportunities."

"The sale of this serviced apartment tower to an international investor confirms what we're seeing across the market – a fundamental shift as international institutional capital increasingly views Dubai as a premier global real estate investment destination. Our global reach and deep local expertise were instrumental in facilitating this significant cross-border deal," he added.

James Allan, CEO, Middle East & Africa at JLL, said: "The growing stability and maturity of Dubai's real estate market and its income-generating potential have enhanced global investor confidence, leading to an unprecedented surge in institutional interest in the emirate’s high-performing assets."

"The sale of this residential tower, a property with high tenant demand, exemplifies Dubai’s strengths as an attractive long-term investment destination. This successful transaction further reinforces JLL’s proficiency in guiding such strategic investments and providing timely and specialized capital solutions for investors," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

