Abu Dhabi premium developer Modon has announced the complete sell-out of Bashayer - its first waterfront residential community on Hudayriyat Island - within one day of the launch, generating AED3 billion ($816 million) in sales.

Modon said the exceptional demand reinforces Hudayriyat Island’s position as one of the region’s most desirable residential destinations and reflects the strength of its approach to shaping communities designed for modern, integrated living.

Modon Holding Group CEO Bill O’Regan said: "Bashayer continues Hudayriyat Island’s consistent record of generating strong local and international investor interest. Modon’s visible commitment to creating destinations that enrich lives and inspire a sense of belonging ensures that each new community represents outstanding long-term value, underpinned by a strong lifestyle promise."

Modon Real Estate CEO Ibrahim Al Maghribi said: "The rapid sell out of Bashayer reaffirms the appeal of Hudayriyat Island as a world-class destination and the confidence buyers and investors continue to place in the quality of our developments."

A gated residential neighbourhood, Bashayer comprises 157 villas, offering a clubhouse with a rooftop infinity pool, all set within an open green park that includes a children’s playground and multiple sports courts. Nearby, 330 premium apartments are situated within two low-rise terraced buildings.

