DUBAI - The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in cooperation with Emirates Development Bank and the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in the Government of Ajman, has launched the Release of Property Mortgage After Settlement package for housing programme beneficiaries.

This package is offered within a unified digital system that redesigns the post-loan-settlement journey and transforms it into a single digital experience, without the need for any visits or documents.

The package aims to significantly improve the customer journey, as it helps reduce procedures from five to one, eliminate documents from six to zero, cut visits from five to zero, and shorten the service completion time from seven working days to one day.

This package comes in line with declaring 2025 as the Year of Community and 2026 as the Year of Family, both of which reaffirm the central position of the Emirati family in national priorities, support quality of life, and enhance housing stability as one of the most important pillars of social cohesion.

It also reflects the UAE’s approach to designing future-focused services centred on citizens and tailored to meet their needs with greater simplicity, flexibility, and efficiency.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said the launch of this package marks an important milestone in developing government services and is a practical embodiment of the wise leadership’s vision to simplify procedures, eliminate bureaucracy, and provide services based on innovation and digitalisation, placing the customer at the heart of the development process.

"In cooperation with our partners at the federal and local levels, we have ensured a complete redesign of the customer journey to create an integrated digital service completed in a single step, without the need for any visit or documents, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the housing system and improving quality of life," he said.

Al Mazrouei added, “This package highlights the level of government integration that distinguishes the UAE and the role of data and digital systems in improving and accelerating service delivery. At the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, we will continue to develop more proactive and flexible services and build an agile government ecosystem that supports the objectives of We the UAE 2031 vision and meets our society’s aspirations for a more advanced and sustainable future.”

The Release of Property Mortgage After Settlement package is built on extensive government integration involving the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure - represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme - Emirates Development Bank, and the relevant federal and local government entities.

The first phase has been implemented in Ajman, and work is underway to complete integration with the remaining emirates in the upcoming phases.

This includes adopting instant digital linkage for all transactions, automatically canceling direct debit after settlement, and notifying all parties electronically without any manual intervention, thereby enhancing processing speed and improving accuracy and quality in service delivery.

The package reflects the UAE Government’s vision of providing customer-centred government services grounded in innovation and digitalisation. It also reflects the ministry’s commitment to developing a future-ready housing system that is more efficient and flexible, supports quality of life, and strengthens public confidence in smart government services.