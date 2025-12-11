SHARJAH - Sharjah’s real estate sector set a new historical record in November 2025, with total transactions reaching AED 9.5 billion, the highest monthly figure ever recorded in the emirate’s history, highlighting its exceptional growth.

This unprecedented performance reflects the strength of Sharjah’s economic momentum and the real estate market’s capability to deliver record-breaking results over the years, reaffirming its position as one of the key drivers supporting the emirate’s comprehensive development.

Sharjah’s real estate sector is experiencing a remarkable leap that reflects the solidity of the emirate’s economic foundations. The positive indicators reveal a dynamic and resilient market capable of attracting investments and creating opportunities. The growth Sharjah is witnessing today is neither sudden nor temporary rather, it is the result of a long-term economic vision that has transformed the emirate into a safe, stable, and competitive environment in one of the region’s most strategic and vital sectors.

Sharjah has succeeded in establishing an integrated investment ecosystem grounded in clear legislation, a stable regulatory framework, and advanced real estate registration procedures, all of which enhance its appeal as a regional investment hub. Major development projects, rapid digital transformation, and smart urban planning have further boosted confidence among local and international investors, who find in Sharjah the opportunities for sustainable growth and balance between attractive returns and stable business environment.

With the remarkable expansion in launching advanced development projects, demand across various real estate segments has surged, driven by world-class infrastructure, enabling legislation and innovative government initiatives. This convergence of a forward-looking economic vision and an exceptional quality of life has positioned Sharjah as a unique regional model — one that offers not only investment opportunities but also a secure and sustainable environment for living and investment. This confirms that the emirate is entering a new phase of growth towards brighter and more stable future.

In detail, the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department’s report revealed that November 2025 recorded 15,131 real estate transactions, with the total area traded in sales transactions reaching approximately 34.9 million square feet. These figures underscore the growing activity of the emirate’s real estate market and the continued investments across various sectors and regions.

The statistics further confirm the expanding momentum in Sharjah’s real estate market, with sales transactions reaching 2,126, representing 14% of total transactions, and reflecting sustained demand for real estate in the emirate.

Additionally, 698 mortgage transactions were recorded, accounting for 4.6% of total transactions and valued at AED1.6 billion, which demonstrates the confidence of financial institutions and investors in the sector.

Furthermore, 1,088 initial sale contracts were issued (7.2% of total transactions), statement of properties totaled 6,670 transactions (44.1%), and 4,549 ownership deeds were issued (30.1% of total transactions). These indicators highlight the diverse property ownership activity in the emirate supported by efficient and smart real estate procedures.

Sales transactions took place across 124 areas in various cities and regions of Sharjah, covering residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural lands. In terms of property type, 1,320 lands were traded, built-in land reached 374, and units in towers recorded 432 transactions.

The “Al-Menhaz” area led all real estate transactions in Sharjah during November, with a land sold at AED3.7 billion. Meanwhile, “Al-Nahda” area witnessed the highest mortgage transaction of the month, which was a built-in land valued at AED 328 million — reflecting strong confidence in the emirate’s real estate market.

“Al-Sehma” leads in number of sales transactions

The total number of sales transactions in Sharjah city reached 1,788. “Al-Sehma” area topped the list with 322 transactions, followed by “Muwaileh Commercial” with 272, “Hay Al-Dibdibah South” with 149, and “Tilal” with 142 transactions.

In terms of the highest transaction trading value, “Al-Menhaz” led with AED3.7 billion, followed by “Tilal” with AED 294.4 million, “Umm Fanain” with AED 250 million, and “Al-Sajaa Industrial” area with AED237.9 million.

In the Central Region, a total of 301 sales transactions were recorded. Industrial Area 3 ranked the highest both in number of transactions and trading value, with 190 transactions valued at AED186 million.

In Khorfakkan, 19 sales transactions took place, with “Hay Al-Haray Commercial” and “Hay Al-Bardi 1each recording four transactions. “Hay Al-Bardi 1 also recorded the highest trading volume, valued at AED3.8 million.

Finally, in Kalba, 16 sales transactions were recorded, led by “Al-Tarif 5” area with five transactions, while “Al-Sidra” area witnessed the highest trading volume at AED 4.6 million.