Dubai-based real estate developer MERED has appointed NSCC International as the enabling works contractor for Riviera Residences on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.

NSCC International will take the lead on the project’s enabling works phase, encompassing all piling and shoring activities, the developer said in a statement.

“The enabling works are now underway, with main construction set to follow,” the statement added without disclosing contract value.

Riviera Residences will house more than 400 apartments and 12 exclusive villas, including sky villas, ocean villas, and a penthouse. Residents will have access to four swimming pools, a fitness centre, wellness spaces, indoor and outdoor yoga decks, padel and table tennis courts.

Founded in Abu Dhabi in 1968, NSCC has worked on several projects, such as Zayed International Airport Terminal A, Reem Hills, Zayed National Museum, and Al Raha Beach Development in Abu Dhabi, as well as the Etihad Museum and The Address Residence Skyview in Dubai.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

