Following record-breaking sales at its flagship residential development '171 Garden Heights,' Jad Global, a key developer, has announced the official launch of its new premium residential project - JAD 288 - located in the strategic area of Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai.

The AED422 million ($115 million) project features 216 residential units and 6 retail outlets, complemented by a diverse collection of upscale lifestyle amenities.

These include three swimming pools for adults and children, a lap pool, green landscaped areas, BBQ zones, dedicated children’s play areas, and a pet-friendly park.

A unique feature of the development is a climate-controlled illuminated staircase, designed to promote daily physical activity and enhance overall well-being for residents and families.

This project reinforces the company’s continuous growth and contributes to the dynamic and highly demanded housing market in Dubai, driven by strong economic momentum and sustained real estate performance.

Mohamed Al Sheikh, Co-Founder of Jad Global, said: "JAD 288 reflects our strategic expansion into highly desirable residential communities in Dubai. We continue to meet strong buyer demand by delivering innovative, high-quality developments that elevate urban living."

"Dubai’s real estate market continues to thrive as one of the world’s most attractive investment destinations, supported by ongoing demand from local and international buyers who have strong confidence in the sustainability and growth of this sector," he stated.

"It offers a wide range of residential options at competitive prices starting from AED790,000 up to AED 3.6 million. The studios range in size between 390 and 575 sq ft, in addition to two-bedroom apartments ranging from 1,053 to 1,820 sq f," stated Al Sheikh.

"JAD Global also provides a flexible payment plan starting with a 5% down payment and 55% during the construction period, with the remaining 40% payable upon handover, scheduled for the first quarter of 2028," he added.

According to him, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is currently executing a major infrastructure upgrade around the JAD 288 site, including multiple new bridges enhancing connectivity to Sheikh Zayed Road, key business districts, and Dubai Metro lines.

This transformational infrastructure investment will significantly improve mobility, elevate property values, and drive further demand in the area.

With proximity to prime destinations including Dubai International Financial Centre, Emirates Towers, Downtown Dubai, and City Walk, the development’s location offers strong appeal for both end-users and investors seeking capital growth, said the statement.

The upcoming metro station further enhances accessibility, reinforcing the project’s long-term investment value, it added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

