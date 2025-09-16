El Gouna, Orascom Development Egypt’s flagship Red Sea destination, is accelerating construction and expanding hospitality offerings while maintaining one of the country’s most resilient resale markets, its top executive said.

Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna and Managing Director at Orascom Development Egypt, said the project is on track to deliver 410 units this year, with 109 already handed over. Most deliveries will come from the six-phase Kamaran project, where construction is advancing on schedule.

“By maintaining shorter delivery timelines, sometimes within a year, we strengthen investor confidence and sustain demand,” said Amer.

El Gouna has rolled out ready-to-deliver units with one-year delivery, flexible five-year payment plans, a one-year rental commission waiver, he said

The company’s latest residential launches include Highland by North Bay and Tuban Waterfalls.

Amer pointed out both projects have delivery timelines of less than two years.

“A boutique branded residences project is also scheduled for launch in November,” he disclosed.

El Gouna remains the only project in Egypt permitted to price and sell in US dollars, drawing strong demand from foreign buyers and expatriates.

“Nearly half of our sales in the first half of 2025 came from outside Egypt,” said Amer/ “Foreign buyers accounted for 23 percent, while Egyptian expatriates represented the rest. This international demand highlights El Gouna’s position as a truly global destination.”

Sales reached 6.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($131 million) in the first half of 2025, with nearly half generated by non-resident buyers.

Amer claimed El Gouna offered 10–12 percent annual returns in US dollars, stating that “this strong performance reflects both capital appreciation and robust rental yields.”

He noted that the project has avoided the severe slowdown in the resale segment arising from extended payment plans of 10,12, and 14 years.

“While the wider Egyptian market has been slowed by extended payment plans of up to 14 years, El Gouna has preserved a vibrant resale market by sticking to five-year payment terms and delivering units faster. This strategy protects our clients’ investments and keeps secondary sales active,” he explained.

Hospitality growth

El Gouna currently operates 18 hotels with 2,900 rooms and plans to add up to 700 rooms through three new luxury hotels, including a unique “luxury camping” concept on the Red Sea.

“We achieved a 45 percent5 growth in hotel revenues in the first half of 2025, with occupancy rates reaching 75-85 percent of which are international guests,” he said.

Marking its 35th anniversary this year, El Gouna will unveil a new project and host a major event in November. Amer said Orascom is exploring new ventures in fashion, culinary arts, and design to attract wider audiences.

“Our vision for El Gouna is understated luxury, where sophistication comes from community and integrated services rather than extravagance,” Amer added.

In May, the developer had announced the launch of Fanadir Shores, a residential project with 57 units spread across seven buildings offering direct access to the sea and a private lagoon for boats and yachts.

El Gouna, spread over an area of 36.9 million square metres, is currently home to 25,000 residents of over 50 nationalities and hosts hotels, international schools, a hospital, solar power and desalination plants.

(1 US Dollar = 48.19 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

