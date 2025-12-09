LIV Developers, an international luxury residential developer, has announced the launch of its new signature residential tower - LIV Oceanside - on Dubai Islands and the first development to showcase the group’s elevated LIV Lifestyle experience.

Located directly on the marina waterfront, LIV Oceanside brings together wellness, design and hospitality-inspired living, introducing a more holistic approach to coastal luxury.

Comprising 17 storeys, LIV Oceanside features more than 110 residences, including one-, two- and three-bedroom signature apartments and bespoke duplexes with private pools.

Ishan Khwaja, the Director of LIV Developers, said: "LIV Oceanside represents the next chapter of ‘LIV Lifestyle’. It reflects our belief that a home should go far beyond architecture and finishes, it should support a balanced, active and meaningful lifestyle."

"From curated resident experiences to our focus on health and wellness, every element has been designed to elevate daily living. With Oceanside, we are introducing our most complete expression of LIV Lifestyle to date," stated Khwaja.

Each residence has been designed with expansive glazing, generous proportions and uninterrupted marina, sea, or skyline views. The architecture draws inspiration from the movement of water, with flowing curves, glass facades and wave-like contours that establish a sculptural presence along the shoreline, he added.

LIV Lifestyle is the developer’s curated programme of resident experiences, personalised services, and wellbeing-focused amenities integrated throughout its communities.

It offers complimentary yoga sessions, outdoor fitness activities led by expert trainers, chef-hosted dinners in residents’ lounges, and monthly wellness and social events designed to help residents build connections and enjoy amenities as an extension of their home, said the developer.

The tower dedicates three full floors to wellness, movement and relaxation, creating a vertical retreat that blends contemporary design with restorative living.

Residents will have access to a full-service gym, a dedicated yoga studio, hydrotherapy and spa zones, meditation spaces, cold and warm plunge experiences, and a series of resort-style leisure decks, it added.

LIV Developers said residents will also have access to LIV Yachts, offering opportunities to explore the marina, along with complimentary bicycles and community golf buggies, allowing effortless movement around Dubai Islands.

These experiences form the backbone of the LIV Lifestyle ethos, an approach developed to ensure that buildings do not simply offer amenities, but foster a lived, active and enriching environment.

Complementing these wellness floors is an elegant residents’ lounge designed for social connection and community engagement, an environment perfectly suited for LIV’s signature chef demonstrations, sunset gatherings and lifestyle events.

Construction of foundation works and piling is complete, with handover scheduled for November 2027.

