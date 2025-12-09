Dubai Investments has launched Al Vista, a landmark mixed-use development valued at AED 1.30 billion, set to redefine urban living in Dubai’s prestigious Meydan Horizon.

The development scheme integrates premium residences, commercial spaces, and retail offerings within a unified masterplan, according to a press release.

Al Vista comprises two towers, including a 39-storey residential tower featuring 312 apartments. Another 19-storey commercial tower offers 120,000 sq. ft. of shell-and-core office space with adaptable layouts to cater to diverse business needs.

Obaid Salami, General Manager at Dubai Investment Real Estate, said: “Expanding the real estate portfolio remains central to Dubai Investments’ strategy, with DIR focused on opportunities that deliver long-term value and support Dubai’s evolving urban landscape.”

“Al Vista is a reflection of this strategy — a mixed-use development that combines high-quality residential, commercial, and retail spaces in Meydan, one of Dubai’s most dynamic destinations, offering residents and businesses a connected and modern urban environment,” Salami added.

Meanwhile, the construction is underway, with completion scheduled for December 2027.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2025, Dubai Investments logged net profits valued at AED 1 billion.

