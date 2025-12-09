DHG Properties,, a leading Swiss real estate developer with a major presence in the UAE, has launched its latest premium residential development - Helvetia Marine - on Dubai Islands.

This marks DHG’s third project in Dubai under its Helvetia real estate brand, extending Swiss excellence to one of the city’s most exclusive emerging waterfront destinations, and combining urban comfort with a refined coastal lifestyle.

The development offers a curated mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 802 sq ft to 2,592 sq ft, alongside a limited collection of distinctive duplex and garden residences.

The duplex apartments feature soaring 5m ceilings, while the garden apartments offer private landscaped gardens that extend the home into lush outdoor greenery.

Unveiling the project, Blagoje Antic, DHG Properties’ Chairman of the Board and CEO, said: "Dubai Islands offers a rare combination of the tranquillity of a coastal sanctuary, the vibrant energy of Dubai’s shores, and the connectivity and convenience of a global city. With Helvetia Marine, we wanted to create a development that reflects this duality: residences that are just minutes away from the beach while providing easy and fast access to Downtown Dubai and other city’s landmarks."

"We believe this harmony between coastal lifestyle and urban comfort is what will set Dubai Islands apart, and Helvetia Marine is our contribution to shaping that vision into reality," he stated.

Helvetia Marine’s contemporary architecture takes inspiration from the natural beauty of corals, creating a captivating low-rise with 63 units. The interiors and amenities radiate discrete, sophisticated luxury, inspired by yacht living, and executed with finest materials.

It is part of a world-class community envisioned as a new benchmark for coastal living, surrounded by 20 kilometres of beaches, marinas, parks, leisure and retail facilities, yet perfectly connected to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Dubai International Airport, through future metro links and a growing road network, said Antic.

Lifestyle amenities further elevate the Helvetia Marine experience. Residents can enjoy a panoramic rooftop infinity pool with a chic bar, podium-top gardens for community and relaxation, dedicated yoga area and jogging track, indoor and outdoor gym, social club and kid’s playground, he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

