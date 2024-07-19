UAE-based Ginco Properties has launched its key development, One Residence, being set up at an investment of AED1.2 billion ($327 million) in Downtown Dubai.

Unveiling the project, Ginco said One Residence, which is strategically positioned in the heart of Downtown Dubai, is a marvel of style created by Brad Wilkins, the renowned architect who has lived and worked across three continents, with reputed projects across Singapore, China and the USA.

A specialist in building some of the world's most well known skyscrapers like Pearl River Tower in China and even the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Wilkins said it was excited to be back creating another striking skyscraper in the iconic Downtown area.

According to Ginco, the One Residence address shares the location with the best of Dubai’s retail and hospitality. It features 453 luxury residences across 30 floors, offering a variety of configurations to cater to diverse lifestyles.

From cozy studios and one- and two-bedroom layouts to exclusive penthouses, each apartment is meticulously designed with the finest materials and sweeping panoramic views of the city skyline, it stated.

One Broker Group (OBG), an award-winning real estate agency focused on selling prestigious and renowned residential properties in the UAE, has been signed up as the exclusive sales partner for Ginco.

OBG has crafted a convenient and attractive 50:50 payment plan for the coveted new One Residence apartments which will offer competitive pricing starting from AED1.2 million.

The development of One Residence will be managed by Urban Properties, a prominent name in the realm of UAE’s top real estate projects. With its two decades of experience in seamless collaboration, meticulous planning and execution, Urban Properties will be driving the development.

"Ginco Properties has been steadfast in contributing to Dubai's vision of expanding its real estate landscape by delivering iconic projects that align with the city's growth trajectory. With One Residence, we aim to elevate Dubai's global standing as a premier destination for luxury living," remarked its Managing Director Engineer Masood Gheyath.

"By strategically developing residences near landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, Ginco Properties not only enhances the city's skyline but also enriches its urban fabric," he noted.

"This commitment is rooted in our dedication to creating sustainable, innovative spaces that meet the evolving needs of residents and investors alike, thus supporting Dubai's vision of continued growth and prosperity in the real estate sector," he added.

According to Ginco, One Residence enjoys an ideal location surrounded by a dynamic cityscape featuring Michelin-star restaurants, theatres, and premiere shopping destinations.

It boasts a range of wellness facilities; entertainment spaces and family-friendly features. It is set for completion and handover in Q1 2027.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).