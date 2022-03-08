Cairo – Mubasher: Emaar Misr for Development recorded a 117.8% year-on-year (YoY) surge in the consolidated net profits to EGP 4.11 billion in 2021, compared to EGP 1.89 billion, including minority shareholders' rights.

The company's revenues jumped to EGP 11.08 billion in 2021 from EGP 4.68 billion in 2020, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

As for the standalone businesses, the company's net profits increased to EGP 4.11 billion last year from EGP 1.89 billion in 2020.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the company's consolidated net profits increased by 138% to EGP 2.81 billion from EGP 1.183 billion in the year-ago period, including minority shareholders' rights.

