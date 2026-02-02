Egypt - Wealth Holding has launched Citra Residence in New Sheikh Zayed City, marking the company’s first residential development in West Cairo with a total investment of EGP 10bn.

The project was officially unveiled by Soheir Karim, Non-Executive Chairperson of Wealth Holding, as part of the firm’s 2026 expansion strategy. The development, spanning approximately 30 feddans, is designed as a fully serviced residential community featuring a mix of standalone villas, twin houses, townhouses, and serviced apartments.

Mohamed Mamdouh, CEO and Managing Director of Wealth Holding, stated that Citra Residence is being developed in four sales phases to meet rising demand in the region. The company has appointed Diaa Consult as the master planner and design consultant, and has entered a partnership with a telecommunications provider to install smart infrastructure and digital connectivity throughout the project.

“2026 will be a key year for the company,” Mamdouh said, noting that Wealth Holding plans to launch further projects in both West and East Cairo while exploring regional expansion.

Diaa El-Din Ibrahim, Head of Diaa Consult and Professor of Architecture at Ain Shams University, said the project’s planning prioritises sustainable design and privacy. Approximately 85% of the total land area is dedicated to green spaces and landscaping, according to Ahmed Samir El-Dessouky, Chief Commercial Officer at Wealth Holding.

Unit prices at Citra Residence start from EGP 12m, with the company offering flexible payment plans extending up to 10 years. The development follows Wealth Holding’s established portfolio of commercial and medical projects, including Wingate and IV Business Park in New Cairo, and Jeval Mall in the New Capital.

