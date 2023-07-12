DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 650 sales transactions worth AED2.55 billion, in addition to 83 mortgage deals of AED578.62 million, and 40 gift deals amounting to AED64.04 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 516 villas and apartments worth AED1.02 billion, and 134 land plots worth AED1.53 billion.

The mortgages included 66 villas and apartments worth AED119.84 million and 17 land plots valued at AED458.78 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED3.2 billion.



