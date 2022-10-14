DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 401 sales transactions worth AED1.69 billion, in addition to 77 mortgage deals of AED324.64 million, and 13 gifts deals amounting to AED132.47 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 373 villas and apartments worth AED687.26 million, and 28 land plots worth AED1 billion, while mortgages included 51 villas and apartments worth AED81.37 million and 26 land plots valued at AED243.28 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.1 billion.