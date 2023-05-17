DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 512 sales transactions worth AED1.39 billion, in addition to 98 mortgage deals of AED562.97 million, and 23 gift deals amounting to AED59.9 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 463 villas and apartments worth AED1.08 billion, and 49 land plots worth AED315.57 million.

The mortgages included 80 villas and apartments worth AED185.48 million and 18 land plots valued at AED377.49 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2 billion.