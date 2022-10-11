DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 469 sales transactions worth AED1.29 billion, in addition to 77 mortgage deals of AED190.01 million, and 8 gifts deals amounting to AED26.82 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 438 villas and apartments worth AED976.46 million, and 31 land plots worth AED318.01 million, while mortgages included 47 villas and apartments worth AED109.29 million and 30 land plots valued at AED80.72 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.5 billion.