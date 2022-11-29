DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 277 sales transactions worth AED686.28 million, in addition 90 mortgage deals of AED274.88 million, and 6 gift deals amounting to AED28.06 million on Tuesday, data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 252 villas and apartments worth AED513.6 million, and 25 land plots worth AED172.68 million, while mortgages included 77 villas and apartments worth AED240.88 million and 13 land plots valued at AED34 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED989 million.