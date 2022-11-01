DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 625 sales transactions worth AED1.67 billion, in addition to 101 mortgage deals of AED276.37 million, and 23 gift deals amounting to AED1.94 billion on Monday, data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 551 villas and apartments worth AED1.22 billion, and 74 land plots worth AED452.11 million, while mortgages included 88 villas and apartments worth AED255.91 million and 13 land plots valued at AED20.46 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED3.8 billion.