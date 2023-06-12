Dubai's real estate market recorded 671 sales transactions worth AED2.29 billion on Monday, in addition to 149 mortgage deals totalling AED1.14 billion, and 29 gift deals amounting to AED98.65 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 615 villas and apartments worth AED1.45 billion, and 56 land plots worth AED846.15 million.

The mortgages included 119 villas and apartments worth AED274.79 million and 30 land plots valued at AED861.38 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED3.5 billion.