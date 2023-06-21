DUBAI - Dubai's real estate market recorded 694 sales transactions worth AED1.94 billion on Wednesday, in addition to 127 mortgage deals totalling AED466.28 million, and 47 gift deals amounting to AED109.29 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 639 villas and apartments worth AED1.54 billion, and 55 land plots worth AED391.98 million.

The mortgages included 116 villas and apartments worth AED389.71 million and 11 land plots valued at AED76.58 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.5 billion.