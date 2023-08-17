UAE-based Azizi Developments said it has broadened the collaboration with global technology major Schneider Electric to acquire its electrical wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, for three of its premium projects in Dubai - Beachfront in Riviera as well as Pearl and Amber in the rapidly growing Al Furjan.

Schneider Electric, a renowned French multinational company, is internationally acclaimed for its innovative, high-quality, and sustainable digital automation and energy management solutions, which address homes, buildings, data canters, infrastructure, and industries by combining energy technologies, real-time automation, software, and services.

On the collaboration, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "By extending our partnership with Schneider, the highly esteemed leader in electrical components, we reaffirm our commitment to sourcing only the very best-in-class construction materials and components for our developments and thereby enriching the lives of those who invest and reside in them."

"Schneider has proven its many merits over and over again, with outstandingly well-crafted product ranges and an impeccable attention to detail," he added.

