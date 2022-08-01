Artiana, the UAE’s first homegrown auction house for art and luxury collectibles based in Dubai, has entered the luxury real estate market focused on residential properties in Dubai with the opening of its first boutique sales office.

Artiana Properties, located in Business Bay, Dubai, will be an independent business offering end-to-end real estate solutions to new and existing clients of Artiana, a platform known for its credibility whilst providing an engaging experience sans boundaries.

Lavesh Jagasia, Founder of the Artiana brand and an art connoisseur and luxury aficionado, said: “Our name was coined by adding the Latin-origin suffix -iana to Art resulting in the moniker Artiana, referring to a collection of everything connected or related to Art or having an artistic aesthetics.”

“This is the same inspiration we bring into our real estate division, as we engaged with a clientele that has discerning taste and appreciates beauty and luxury,” added Jagasia, who has more than three decades of experience in the field of alternative investments

“Our real estate agency will offer the highest level of expertise, similar to the art and luxury goods departments.

"Our real estate consultants at Artiana Properties embrace the same core values of discretion and exceptional client service with a buyer-focused and analytical approach in managing high-end real estate portfolios of our clients, as in our art and luxury collectibles verticals," stated Jagasia.

Villas and ultra-high-priced homes are finding buyers almost immediately, while property transactions are creating new records, boosted by the successful conclusion of the World Expo, the restructuring of travel corridors, the establishment of the soon-to-be rail links and the 10-year Golden Visa programme, among others - all fuelled by Dubai’s reputation as an international safe haven for investors.

Artiana, with its new initiative Artiana Properties, will act as a bridge to provide 360-degree real estate solutions and offer the finest properties in Dubai to global clients.

