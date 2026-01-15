DUBAI - Arada has unveiled Inaura, an urban fitness-led hospitality and residential concept, with its debut development, Inaura Downtown, scheduled to launch sales by the end of January.

Inaura is centred on the concept of kinetic wellness, which aims to integrate movement, balance and everyday wellbeing into the rhythm of city life.

Inaura Downtown, in Downtown Dubai, will comprise a luxury hotel tower with 114 branded residences, including The Sky Penthouse, a three-storey, six-bedroom home, two duplex five-bedroom Sky Villas, and a collection of apartments ranging from one to four bedrooms.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Executive Vice Chairman of Arada, said, “Inaura reflects how people now want to live: connected to their environment and supported by spaces that foster momentum.”

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said,“This is the first in a series of kinetic wellness destinations designed to scale globally, combining rhythm, function and purpose to meet a growing demand for homes and hotels that prioritise movement, balance and everyday performance.”