DUBAI: Arada has announced its first expansion outside its home UAE market with the launch of operations in Australia. The Dubai-based master developer has set up a new office in the Sydney suburb of Pyrmont, and is already planning multiple projects in Australia’s most populous city. Valued at AED6 billion, Arada’s extended pipeline of projects will aim to contribute towards urban renewal required to address the current housing shortage in Sydney.

Adding over 2,500 homes to the Sydney housing market, sales and construction for Arada’s initial projects will begin in 2025. With significant land holdings, the sites will deliver extensive commercial and retail components, providing significant employment opportunities in the local community.

Since its inception, Arada has been led by its Australian-born Group Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, who is also spearheading Australian operations and business growth.

Alkhoshaibi commented, “Launching in Australia marks a pivotal moment for Arada as we continue to realise our vision of integrated residential communities that help people lead happier, healthier and more meaningful lives.

“Arada is passionate about delivering activated precincts that deliver a community-based approach to housing supply. Our initial projects in Sydney are strategically located within growth corridors, aligning with local government initiatives to expand housing near transport hubs and minimise strain on existing infrastructure.

“With a strong financial position, an impressive track record and a dedicated local team, we are poised to make a positive impact on our future residents and the communities we serve.”