SHARJAH - Arada has completed construction and commenced the handover of five new residential blocks in Naseej District, the creative hub of its AED35 billion Aljada megacommunity in Sharjah.

Each of the 482 homes in the five Sokoon buildings is close to an array of cultural, artistic and retail destinations, including Il Teatro, a landmark performing arts space that has been designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

With contemporary design and views of open courtyards and green spaces, the Sokoon buildings comprise one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with smart home features included as standard. In addition to these amenities, Sokoon residents enjoy private access to gyms, swimming pools, children’s play areas and dedicated spaces for family barbecues.

Naseej District also contains the Vida Aljada complex, which includes a hotel, branded residences and a range of dining options. Vida Aljada hosts high-end facilities and exemplary services. Linking these two locations is a bustling piazza, a wide pedestrianised street that includes smaller shops, cafes, bookstores, fashion outlets and outdoor kiosks.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said, “This milestone reflects our continued focus on delivery and our ability to maintain momentum across one of the region’s largest and most established master-planned communities. We are entering a new phase of successive handovers at Aljada, including the completion of the Naseej District and the nearby Nasaq complex, as we move steadily towards full realisation of the master plan."

He added, "Aljada is now home to a rapidly growing population of more than 20,000 residents, and continues to provide a secure, stable and fully integrated environment where families can access everything they need for daily life.”

The completion of the five Sokoon buildings brings Aljada’s overall number of finished residential units to more than 8,200.

In the coming weeks, the master developer will also confirm the completion of the Vida Aljada hotel and branded residences complex, as well as the two Il Teatro Residences loft apartment buildings.

The 24-million-square-foot Aljada megacommunity is Sharjah’s biggest ever project and a transformational destination for the Emirate. In addition to numerous residential districts, Aljada is home to extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, healthcare, educational and commercial amenities.