UAE-based Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of Creek Views IV, the newest addition to its Creek Views collection in Al Jaddaf.

The boutique tower will offer premium one-bedroom apartments and an exclusive penthouse, surrounded by uninterrupted views of the Dubai Creek and the city’s skyline.

According to Azizi, Creek Views IV follows the successful trajectory of its predecessors in the series. Creek Views I and Creek Views II have already been handed over to residents, while Creek Views III recently reached the 50% construction milestone and is on track for delivery in Q2.

Creek Views IV is being offered as freehold property, presenting an attractive proposition for both local and international investors seeking a premium asset in a high-growth area of the city.

Designed as a sleek monolithic tower, Creek Views IV features an innovative architectural concept that provides wraparound views across the community, said the developer in a statement.

Residents will enjoy an impressive suite of amenities, including three panoramic rooftop infinity pools, a private cinema, a state-of-the-art gym, sauna and steam room, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, a multipurpose hall, dedicated parking, and round-the-clock security, it added.

The launch of the fourth tower highlights Azizi’s continued confidence in the Al Jaddaf area and its commitment to developing premium residential offerings in one of Dubai’s most strategically connected neighborhoods, said its top official.

"Creek Views IV represents the evolution of our vision for this community. This project brings together al fresco living and urban luxury in a way that is truly distinctive, complemented by three breathtaking rooftop infinity pools with panoramic vistas," remarked its Group CEO Farhad Azizi.

"For investors and families alike, Creek Views IV offers an exceptional opportunity at one of Dubai’s most exclusive and well-connected addresses," he stated.

Strategically positioned near Dubai Creek, where the heritage of old Dubai meets contemporary architecture, the development is just minutes from Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall.

It benefits from direct proximity to Al Jaddaf Metro station, exceptional connectivity to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, and is also earmarked as a future location for the high-speed rail link to Abu Dhabi. Dubai International Airport is a mere 10-minute drive away.-TradeArabia News Service

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