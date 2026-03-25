‍Metal Park, the first integrated downstream metals ecosystem based in Kezad, Abu Dhabi, has signed a strategic lease agreement with leading Dubai master developer Binghatti, thus establishing a collaboration focused on optimising its own construction supply chain through improved control, efficiency and material assurance.

The partnership reflects a growing shift among leading developers toward greater ownership of how critical construction materials are sourced, processed and delivered recognising that supply chain performance directly impacts project timelines, quality and cost certainty.

At the heart of every construction project lies steel from reinforcement and cut-and-bend for foundations to structural elements that define scale and durability, ssid Metal Park in a statement.

Through this agreement, Binghatti will utilise Metal Park’s integrated metals ecosystem to centralise key elements of its materials workflow, giving the developer greater visibility and control across its construction pipeline, it stated.

By working within Metal Park, Binghatti aims to secure consistent quality of reinforcement steel rebar products; improve co-ordination between material availability and project schedules; reduce reliance on fragmented suppliers as well as strengthen on-time delivery across multiple developments.

For a high-volume developer, this level of control is increasingly critical to maintaining execution speed and construction standards, said the statement.

Metal Park’s ecosystem model brings together steel supplier, metal sizing and finishing services, storage, logistics and supporting service providers within one industrial environment.

This structure enables developers to simplify how metals move from mill to site, transforming to semi or fabricated items and to be used in construction while traditionally fragmented procurement into a coordinated, performance-driven system.

While the agreement directly supports Binghatti’s internal construction needs, it also demonstrates a broader shift in how forward-thinking developers are approaching supply chain strategy moving from transactional purchasing toward integrated, service-led models.

For Metal Park, the partnership reinforces its role as an enabler of modern construction providing infrastructure and services that allow developers to retain control over quality and delivery without needing to build in-house industrial capability.

For Binghatti, the collaboration supports vertical alignment across its construction operations, ensuring that materials quality, services and timelines are managed with the same rigour applied to design and development.

The agreement signals a shared belief that construction excellence begins long before materials reach site and that integrated ecosystems can play a decisive role in improving efficiency, predictability and performance across the sector.‍-TradeArabia News Service

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