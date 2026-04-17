Dubai-based ORA Developers is expanding its UAE presence through the acquisition of an additional 4.8 million sqm of land from Modon Holding in Ghantoot, bringing its total development footprint in the UAE to 9.6 million sq m.

The expanded masterplan is expected to drive a total project investment of AED30 billion ($8 billion) upon full development, marking another important milestone in ORA Developers Group’s continued growth across the markets in which it operates.

Strategically located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with direct access to Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road, the development offers seamless connectivity across both emirates.

This expansion reflects ORA Developers Group’s long-term confidence in the UAE market and its continued commitment to building integrated, world-class mixed-use communities in markets where it sees lasting opportunity and value.

The strengthened partnership between ORA and Modon will accelerate development in Ghantoot, where Bayn, ORA’s flagship masterplan, is emerging as a fully integrated coastal destination.

First unveiled in 2025, the thoughtfully designed project brings together lifestyle, hospitality, retail and residential experiences, and reflects ORA’s broader vision of creating destinations that contribute meaningfully to the markets in which it operates, it stated.

On the strategic buy, Chairman Naguib Sawiris said: "The growth of ORA’s footprint in the UAE marks an important milestone in the broader expansion of ORA Developers Group and reflects the long-term commitment we bring to every market in which we operate. This next step, shaped by the success of BAYN, our flagship waterfront development, reflects our continued ambition to create vibrant, world-class destinations that bring together lifestyle, hospitality, retail and residential offerings in a way that is both integrated and enduring."

"It further reinforces our commitment to the UAE as a strategically important market for the Group, and our confidence in the resilience of the country’s real estate sector and its long-term vision for sustainable growth," he noted.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, added: “With ORA, we have identified a partner that understands the unique value of Ghantoot and is committed to shaping a destination that is true to its location and enriches the lives of its residents. BAYN has already attracted strong demand since its launch last year, and we are confident that the expansion will continue that success.”

The agreement for this new site builds on ORA’s compelling market credentials. ORA Developers has been ranked third among Abu Dhabi’s Top 10 Developers in 2025 by the ADREC Abu Dhabi Real Estate Market Report, with Bayn recording AED 2.7 billion in residential sales in 2025 and ranking among the Top 10 projects in the report.

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