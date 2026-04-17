Arab Finance: El Obour Company for Real Estate Investment generated EGP 37.065 million in standalone net profits after tax in 2025, 109.97% year-on-year (YoY) higher than EGP 17.642 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 0.93 last year from EGP 0.58 in 2024, whereas revenues jumped to EGP 998.373 million from EGP 447.728 million.

Established in 1994, El Obour Real Estate Investment is one of the leading companies in the field of investment and real estate development in Egypt, especially in the newly affiliated cities of the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA).

The company engages in real estate property investment and development, as well as civil contracting for commercial and residential building projects.

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